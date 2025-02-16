ANP leaders pay tribute to Bacha Khan

Timergara - Leaders of the Awami National Party (ANP) said that Fakhr-e-Afghan Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, also known as Bacha Khan, spent 37 years in jail for the rights of the Pakhtuns. Addressing a ceremony organized by the ANP Lower Dir chapter to mark the death anniversaries of Bacha Khan and his son Abdul Wali Khan, party leaders urged Pakhtuns to set aside differences and resolve conflicts by following Bacha Khan’s philosophy of nonviolence. ANP central general secretary Salim Khan, district president Haji Bahadar Khan, senior vice president Malak Sajad Yousafzai, Maulana Khan Zeb, and Raja Amir Zaman were among the speakers. They paid tribute to Bacha Khan and Abdul Wali Khan for their unwavering struggle for the rights of Pakhtuns. The speakers highlighted Bacha Khan’s lifelong efforts and hardships, emphasizing that his prolonged imprisonment was a testament to his dedication to the Pakhtun cause. They lamented that the ongoing turmoil and instability in Pakhtun society resulted from a failure to embrace his philosophy of nonviolence.