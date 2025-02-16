Anwar Maqsood’s ‘House Arrest’ to be staged in Islamabad after Eidul Fitr

ISLAMABAD - The latest theatre play of veteran humorist Anwar Maqsood titled “House Arrest” will be staged in Islamabad after Eidul Fitr. The play was originally to be staged in Karachi but was heavily booked in advance, warranting a gap after four shows due to commitment of the Arts Council.

“Since it was not possible to leave the play in between, it was decided to move it to Islamabad,” Anwar Maqsood told a group of reporters here.

Maqsood said this play would provide entertainment to the residents of the twin cities. He said although the name of this play was House Arrest, yet it did not include any political satire. “It does not include the name of any political party, any institution or any specific entity,” he said.

Maqsood said that the play was actually an unusual story where a boy had locked her mother - the owner of the house - in one of its rooms, along with her cousin.

I first named the drama Ghar No: 804 but former caretaker provincial minister for information and President Arts Council of Pakistan Muhammad Ahmad Shah asked me to change it, he said.

”I then came up with the title Extension,” he said, adding that it was again rejected. Shah Sahib suggested I should come up with something that’s to do with marriages, he added.

Finally, we settled on ‘House Arrest’, he said, adding that it is a simple story, not against anyone. “I hope you will enjoy it,” he said.

Maqsood said that Dawar Mahmood would be directing this play. He further said that the play would bring laughter to the audience. He added that this would be one of the best plays in country’s history.