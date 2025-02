A delegation of the Pakistan National Heart Association led by its President Masood-ur-Rehman Kayani has called on Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in Islamabad.

During the meeting, Masood-ur-Rehman Kayani briefed the Speaker about the rising prevalence of heart diseases among the public and the associated risks.

On his part, Ayaz Sadiq stressed the importance of promoting a healthy lifestyle among the public to prevent heart diseases.