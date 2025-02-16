Barrister Aqeel: 26th Amendment strengthens judicial independence

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Law and Justice, Barrister Aqeel Malik, asserted on Saturday that the 26th Amendment aims to reinforce judicial independence by ensuring transparency in judicial appointments.

In a statement, he clarified that the removal of suo motu powers was intended to prevent judicial overreach and introduce a structured framework for intervention. "Enhanced parliamentary oversight ensures a balanced and democratic process, aligning with international best practices," he added.

Barrister Malik highlighted that the amendment also enshrines the right to a clean environment and promotes economic justice, underscoring the government's commitment to institutional reforms that benefit citizens. "These changes reflect our dedication to transparency, inclusivity, and the rule of law," he stated.

Dismissing allegations of judicial compromise raised by PTI leader Raoof Hasan, the adviser rejected claims of political interference. "The amendment seeks to strengthen institutional harmony and uphold democratic principles rather than weaken judicial independence," he affirmed.