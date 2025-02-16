Sunday, February 16, 2025
Bilawal Bhutto to become PM within two years: Punjab Governor

Web Desk
4:21 PM | February 16, 2025
Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has claimed that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is on the path to becoming Pakistan’s prime minister within the next one to two years.

Speaking at a public gathering in Pindigheb, he praised the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), stating that no other party matches its leadership and commitment to public welfare.

“When you meet ministers and assembly members of other parties, you sense arrogance in their behavior. But the PPP stands with the people and their concerns,” he remarked.

Reaffirming his commitment to public service, he added, “I don’t beg for a few roads and funds. When Bilawal Bhutto becomes Prime Minister, we will ensure greater development funds for Attock, which has long been deprived of progress.”

He also paid tribute to Attock’s youth serving in the armed forces, acknowledging their sacrifices and martyrdom for Pakistan.

