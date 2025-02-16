Sunday, February 16, 2025
Bilawal commends security forces for eliminating 15 terrorists

Our Staff Reporter
February 16, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  The Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has commended the security forces for successfully eliminating 15 terrorists in two separate intelligence-based operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Chairman of PPP said that the security forces operations against terrorists are a testament to the unwavering resolve of the Pakistani nation. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed sorrow over the martyrdom of Lieutenant Muhammad Hasan Ashraf, Naib Subedar Muhammad Bilal, Sepoy Farhatullah, and Sepoy Himmat Khan during the operations, and said that the officers and soldiers, who embraced martyrdom will forever remain the heroes of our nation. He extended his heartfelt condolences and solidarity to the families of the martyred soldiers and prayed for them to find strength and patience in this difficult time.

