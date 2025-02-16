Billion tree plantation drive launched

Khyber - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khyber planted a sapling in the tehsil compound, Landi Kotal, formally inaugurating the billion-plus tree plantation campaign in the district.

A simple gathering was held in this regard, attended by DC Khyber Capt (R) Bilal Shahid as the chief guest, along with Additional DC Ihsanullah, Additional DC-Finance Gul Nawaz Afridi, Division Forest Officer Zahid Mehsud, Assistant Commissioners Landi Kotal and Jamrud Adnan Mumtaz and Dr. Amir Zeb, as well as officials from the forest department, civil defense, and other line departments.

Under the billion-plus tree plantation drive, the district administration, with support from the Forest Department, will plant saplings across Khyber. Various government departments, including Local Government, Education, Police, and Agriculture, will participate in the campaign.

According to the Forest Department, different plant species have been supplied to tehsil Landi Kotal for distribution among local government representatives and youth to encourage tree planting.

DC Khyber urged tribesmen to actively participate in the campaign and support the administration and Khyber Forest Division in planting as many saplings as possible to make the drive a success.