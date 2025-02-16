Bodies of martyred coal miners sent to their native towns

QUETTA - A spokesperson for the Balochistan government on Saturday clarified that the provincial government acted swiftly following the deadly bomb attack and ensured safe transfer of the bodies of the martyred to their native areas through ambulances of PDMA.

Addressing a press conference, Shahid Rind also rejected the baseless allegations against the government, as individuals collecting donations for the transferring of dead bodies of the martyred coal miner to their families. Rind emphasised that the district administration would take a strict action against the individuals who disgrace the government through propaganda as the government was unable to provide ambulances for the shifting of dead bodies.

He said the Balochistan government has strongly condemned the cowardly attack on a workers’ vehicle in Shahrag area of Harnai and emphasized that strict action would be taken against perpetrators who martyr innocent miners for their nefarious design.

Shahid Rind assured that the government would provide full support to the families of the martyrs and offer compensation in accordance with the law. He said the chief minister has directed the district administration and law enforcement agencies to take all necessary measures to ensure the security of coal mines workers and guarantee their secure travel from residence to mine wherever they are working in the province. He said that the Balochistan government has ordered immediate and transparent investigation into the incident to bring the culprits to justice.

In a press conference, spokesperson of Balochistan government announced significant developments regarding the province’s progress and assured that any conspiracy against the interests of the people of Balochistan would not succeed.

Shahid Rind highlighted the improvements in the cleanliness situation of Quetta, added that waste management had been outsourced under a public-private partnership for the first in the province.

He said that the private company has removed 2,300 tons of waste from the city in a single day, a wMetropolitan Corporation.

He stressed that this new system had brought noticeable improvements in solid waste management without any additional costs.

On the initiative of educational reforms, Shahid Rind said that the Balochistan government had taken strict measures to eliminate cheating in matriculation exams, including the monitoring of examination centers via CCTV cameras.

He assured that all officials concern was supervising the centers to prevent any form of cheating, ensuring that students had a fair chance based on merit.

The spokesperson also termed the agreement between the Balochistan government and Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) in Sui as historic millstone, which would help in promoting development process and prosperity for the region.

Under the agreement, PPL will ensure the provision of basic facilities in the area, including awarding of scholarships to 50 students every year to study at Lawrence College and Cadet College Hasan Abdal.

Furthermore, 14 local diploma holders and seven engineers will be hired, and PPL will provide specialized training for 50 young individuals each year to secure overseas employment.

Rind further mentioned that under the Sui Model City initiative, 10 million gallons of clean water would be provided daily to the local people, and the location of gas flaring would be moved 10 kilometers away to reduce environmental pollution. Additionally, PPL would renovate and modernize all the old government buildings in Dera Bugti.

Shahid Rind assured that the revenue generated from Balochistan’s natural resources would be reinvested in the same areas to benefit the local population directly. He emphasized that the Balochistan government would not tolerate any pressure and would continue to prioritize the rights and development of the province.

The spokesperson concluded by reaffirming the government’s commitment to the well-being of the people of Balochistan, stating that all reforms, whether in security, basic services, or education, were part of the broader effort to improve the quality of life for the people. He expressed confidence that the positive effects of these reforms would soon be visible, and assured that any attempts to harm the interests of the people of Balochistan would be thwarted.