Burning reality – A fiery sign of climate change in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - A sudden series of wildfires in Los Angeles County has rung alarm bells for developing countries like Pakistan that have already been facing climate change effects in different shapes. Wildfires have intensified globally in recent years, with projections indicating a potential increase of up to 250 percent in fast-growing fires by 2050 due to climate change. The alarming rise in wildfire incidents worldwide highlights the growing impact of climate change and deforestation.

The future estimates suggest that wildfires will likely affect less than two percent of the total land area annually, even with climate change projections indicating a ten percent increase in the Fire Weather Index and up to 20 more days of extreme fire weather annually by the end of the century, independent research and background discussions with climate change experts revealed. Pakistan has experienced a 12.7 percent rise in wildfires from 2001 to 2020, mainly affecting Punjab and Sindh. Around 36.4 % of Pakistan’s land is considered wildfire-prone due to factors like climate and vegetation. The devastating floods, toxic smog, emissions, glaciers melting and increasing temperature related climate change matters have compelled the emergent nations at the Convention on Climate Change (COP29) to demand of $6.8 trillion (by 2030) to cater the challenges.

A World Bank (WB), in its investigative report, has also estimated that the total investment needed for a comprehensive response to Pakistan’s climate and development challenges by 2030 amounts to around $348 billion.

Sharing alarming figures of wildfire, a climate change expert Dr Muqarrab Ali informed that wildfires have intensified globally in recent years, with projections indicating a potential increase of up to 250% in fast-growing fires by 2050 due to climate change. In 2024, Punjab witnessed an 89% rise in forest fires compared to the previous year, with 377 incidents reported. Notably, Murree reported 26 cases, Chakwal 24, Narowal 18, Rawalpindi 17, and Gujrat 16. This surge has raised concerns about environmental degradation and the effectiveness of current firefighting strategies. Meanwhile, devastating wildfires have also been recorded in Pakistan’s Balochistan province, Islamabad’s Margalla Hills, and across the United States, particularly in California, leading to massive destruction and loss of life, according to the breakup of devastating wildfire in the country. About the severe impact of climate change, scientists predict that wildfire incidents are expected to increase by 30% globally by 2030, with large fires rising by up to 250% by 2050 due to climate change. This alarming trend highlights the urgent need for stronger prevention and response strategies. Without immediate action, more regions around the world will be at risk of catastrophic fires.

In May 2024, multiple fires broke out in Islamabad’s Margalla Hills during an intense heatwave, with temperatures soaring to 41°C. Over 2,000 acres of forest were destroyed, including valuable wildlife habitats and essential infrastructure like hiking trails and communication towers.

The dry conditions, combined with strong winds, allowed the fire to spread rapidly, endangering local communities and wildlife. This increase in fire frequency has strained firefighting resources, highlighting the need for improved disaster preparedness.

In early 2025, Balochistan experienced one of its worst wildfire outbreaks, claiming the lives of at least 35 people and burning thousands of acres of forest. Over 3,000 families were displaced, and several villages were completely destroyed. The fires, fueled by extreme drought conditions, threatened several vital forests. In a display of regional solidarity, Iran sent helicopters to assist Pakistan in battling the blazes, underscoring the importance of cross-border cooperation in tackling climate-induced disasters.

Sharing her views with this newspaper, Coordinator to PM on Climate Change at Ministry of Climate Change Romina Khurshid said the Current Government has restructured The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB), an autonomous body, under the newly revised law, “The Islamabad Nature Conservation and Wildlife Management Act, 2024,”.

During the recent Federal Forestry Board Meeting the Coordinator to Prime Minister on Climate Change & Environmental Coordination while chairing the meeting, she said it was emphasised on the provinces to develop strong mechanism for curbing the forest fire incidents and develop a strong plan for respective provinces.

“IWMB has been entrusted to develop and implement effective strategies for the conservation of MHNP’s biodiversity with major focus on reducing forest fires, managing human-wildlife conflicts and creating livelihood opportunities for the native communities surrounding the park,” said Romina Khushid, sharing measures to control forest fires.

She said MoCC&EC has initiated a dedicated proposal under the “Upscaling Green Pakistan” initiative, aimed at enhancing the overall biodiversity conservation efforts in MHNP. This initiative calls for the support and active contribution of all stakeholders, including civil society, media, experts and former Board members to ensure the protection and preservation of the park’s biodiversity and ecosystem.

Climate Change experts viewed that since wildfire likely to affect forest and land areas the government should tackle this matter on priority basis to avoid mishaps.