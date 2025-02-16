Champions Trophy glory more important than beating India, says Salman Agha

LAHORE - Pakistan’s vice-captain, Salman Ali Agha, has set his sights on winning the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, stressing that lifting the prestigious trophy on home soil is more significant than just defeating India.

Speaking in Episode 58 of the PCB Podcast, Salman Agha shared his enthusiasm for Pakistan’s return as an ICC tournament host and reflected on the team’s aspirations, his leadership role, and personal preparations ahead of the ICC’s mega event. With Pakistan set to host its first ICC event since 1996, Salman acknowledged the momentous occasion for the country’s cricketing landscape. ”I am excited for the Champions Trophy – Pakistanhosting an ICC event is special. As a Lahore native, lifting the trophy in my hometown would be a dream come true. The Pakistan team has the potential to win,” he said.

While the Pakistan-India rivalry remains one of the most intense in world cricket, Salman emphasised that the ultimate objective is to win the Champions Trophy, rather than just securing a victory over their arch-rivals India.”The Pakistan-India match is the biggest, but winning the Champions Trophy is more important. If we beat India but don’t win the tournament, that win holds no value. However, if we lose to India but lift the trophy, that’s a bigger achievement. Our goal is to perform well and win the mega event,” he asserted.

As Pakistan’s vice-captain, Salman acknowledged the responsibilities that come with his role but also highlighted the freedom and confidence it provides him.”I am really enjoying cricket and the new role given to me. Being vice-captain comes with responsibility but also a sense of freedom. The victories in Australia and South Africa gave me a lot of confidence, and I always prepare thoroughly a day before the match,” he said.

During the podcast, the Pakistan’s vice captainalso spoke about his teammate Saud Shakeel’s meticulous pre-match routine, offering insight into the dedication and professionalism within the squad.”Saud Shakeel follows a unique process before a match – dinnerand sleep by 9 PM, breakfast at 6 AM, and he’s already heading to the team bus when we arrive. Playing and performing consistently in domestic cricket makes it easier at the international level,” he added.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will kick off on February 19 in Karachi, with defending champions Pakistan taking on New Zealand in the tournament opener.As part of their build-up, Pakistan Shaheens played a crucial warm-up match against Afghanistan, posting a formidable 314/8 before securing a dominant 144-run victory.

Skipper Shadab Khan led from the front, delivering an impressive bowling spell, taking three wickets, as Afghanistan was bowled out for 170. Pakistan’s preparation continues with two more warm-up matches on February 17. Pakistan Shaheens will compete against South Africa at National Bank Stadium, Karachi while another Pakistan Shaheens side will take on Bangladesh at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.