The ICC Men’s Champions Trophy will be launched in an exclusive ceremony at the the 16th century iconic Shahi Qilla in Lahore on Sunday.

It will be attended by key figures from the International Cricket Council, Pakistan Cricket Board besides foreign envoys, former cricketers and some captains of participating teams.

The first match of the Champions Trophy will be played between Pakistan and Newzealand in Karachi on Wednesday.

The match will start at two in the afternoon.