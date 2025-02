LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid tribute to the immortal sacrifices of 04 soldiers including a martyred Lieutenant Muhammad Hassan Ashraf for consigning 15 Khawarijis to hell in 02 different operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. She offered sincere condolences and expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families. She said, “The entire nation is united in fighting against terrorism.” She added, “Martyrs and brave soldiers of the security forces are our pride.”