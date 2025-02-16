CPO orders early arrest of proclaimed offenders

FAISALABAD - City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar has directed police officers to accelerate arrest of criminals especially proclaimed offenders and court absconders. Presiding over a meeting at the Police Complex here on Saturday, he said that special teams were formed to arrest wanted criminals across the district. Therefore, police officers and their teams should expedite efforts and improve their performance by apprehending the maximum number of criminals including proclaimed offenders. He stressed the need to adopt an effective strategy to track and arrest the absconders particularly those involved in heinous crimes. He directed that daily raids should be conducted to ensure speedy arrests and in this regard all possible resources must be utilized to bring these criminals to justice.

Two arrested with narcotics

The police on Saturday claimed to have arrested two drug traffickers and recovered 13-kg hashish. A police spokesman said on Saturday that a team of organized crime unit Lyallpur Town conducted a raid in Chiniot Bazaar and checked a suspect couple riding on a motorcycle. During search, the police recovered 13-kg hashish who were, later on, identified as Umar Daraz and Irshad Bibi.

Girl injured, five arrested for aerial firing

A girl sustained bullet injuries due to jubilant firing in a wedding ceremony whereas the police arrested seven accused from different parts of the city over aerial firing. A police spokesman said on Saturday, that participant of a wedding ceremony resorted to jubilant firing in Chak No 261-RB which injured an 11-year-old girl Hafsa. On information, City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar took serious notice and directed the police to ensure immediate arrest of the accused. Dijkot police arrested Abdul Ghaffar with his weapon.