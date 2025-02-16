Cultural Resilience

The return of the Faiz Festival to Lahore’s Alhamra is a welcome respite in a country where cultural spaces are increasingly sidelined. As a tribute to one of Pakistan’s most celebrated poets, Faiz Ahmed Faiz, the festival serves as a reminder of the nation’s rich literary and artistic heritage. Despite financial constraints and a turbulent political climate, such events continue to thrive, demonstrating the resilience of cultural expression in Pakistan.

While economic hardship often demands austerity, cultural investment cannot be dismissed as frivolous. International financial institutions may push for stringent fiscal discipline, but a nation cannot function on numbers alone. The erosion of cultural identity exacerbates an already growing identity crisis, leaving future generations disconnected from their roots. A thriving arts and literary scene fosters critical thought, social dialogue, and national cohesion—qualities that are indispensable in times of crisis.

It is telling that countries across the world, even those facing economic struggles, continue to prioritise their cultural institutions. Whether through literature, music, or theatre, a society’s creative pulse reflects its intellectual and emotional depth. Pakistan, with its centuries-old artistic traditions, must adopt a similar approach. The Faiz Festival is more than just an annual event; it is a statement of cultural endurance. The responsibility now lies with policymakers and society at large to ensure that such spaces do not merely survive but flourish.

This requires not just governmental support but also active participation from the public. Cultural events thrive when people engage with them, fostering a sense of ownership and continuity. Encouraging younger generations to immerse themselves in such festivals will ensure that Pakistan’s artistic legacy is not just preserved but carried forward with pride and relevance.