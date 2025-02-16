DC Vehari reviews anti-dengue activities in region

VEHARI - Deputy Commissioner Vehari, Imrana Touqeer chaired a meeting to review anti-dengue activities in the region. CEO Health Dr Fahd Waheed provided a detailed briefing on the efforts to prevent dengue fever, prompting DC Imrana Touqeer to order increased focus on anti-dengue activities and advisory letters to be sent to all departments to ensure compliance with regulations. DC Imrana Touqeer emphasised that inadequate performance in anti-dengue activities will not be tolerated. She directed that all hotspots be cleared, and no suspicious areas be left unchecked. Surveillance must be intensified, and bogus activities must be avoided. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Muzaffar Khan, Assistant Commissioner Ghazala Kanwal, DHO Dr Muhammad Fazal, and officers from various departments.