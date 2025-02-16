Sunday, February 16, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

DC Vehari reviews anti-dengue activities in region

Sh Fazal Ur Rehman
February 16, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

VEHARI  -  Deputy Commissioner Vehari, Imrana Touqeer chaired a meeting to review anti-dengue activities in the region. CEO Health Dr Fahd Waheed provided a detailed briefing on the efforts to prevent dengue fever, prompting DC Imrana Touqeer to order increased focus on anti-dengue activities and advisory letters to be sent to all departments to ensure compliance with regulations. DC Imrana Touqeer emphasised that inadequate performance in anti-dengue activities will not be tolerated. She directed that all hotspots be cleared, and no suspicious areas be left unchecked. Surveillance must be intensified, and bogus activities must be avoided. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Muzaffar Khan, Assistant Commissioner Ghazala Kanwal, DHO Dr Muhammad Fazal, and officers from various departments.

Tags:

Sh Fazal Ur Rehman

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1739603880.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025