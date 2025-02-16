Sunday, February 16, 2025
Deadly blast hits Gujranwala factory, killing 2

Staff Reporter
February 16, 2025
GUJRANWALA  -  At least two workers died instantly while three others were injured when a powerful explosion rocked a metal factory in Gujranwala, sparking a massive fire on Saturday morning. According to Rescue 1122 officials, six fire brigade vehicles were on the scene trying to douse the flames in Hafeez Metal Factory located on Khiyali Road in Jinnah Colony of Gujranwala, a private news channel reported. Following the explosion, a large portion of the factory was engulfed in flames, prompting workers to flee the scene. Rescue personnel shifted the dead and the injured to DHQ hospital. One of the deceased was identified as Rehan while the police were trying to identify the other victim.

Rescue teams have nearly contained the fire and police have initiated an investigation into the cause of the explosion.

