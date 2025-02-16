Sunday, February 16, 2025
Drug dealer falls to death during police raid

Staff Reporter
February 16, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  A drug dealer died after he jumped from his rooftop to escape arrest during a raid by Burki police. The drug dealer lost his life after hitting electric wires. The police raided the house of accused Aslam, a resident of Baowala village, who jumped from first floor on seeing them. The Barki police took the injured accused to Mayo Hospital where he died. The police shifted the body to morgue. Meanwhile, relatives of the accused protested against the police and alleged that they threw Aslam down from the rooftop.

