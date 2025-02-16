Efforts underway for improving cleanliness situation in City

LAHORE - Under the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s special initiative Suthra Punjab Programmet; an MoU between LDA and LWMC for door-to-door waste collection has been signed. The signing ceremony was held at Central Park, LDA Avenue One. The MoU was signed by LDA Director Admin Rabia Riyasat and LWMC GM Operations Rashid Zahoor. Vice Chairman LDA Mian Marghoob Ahmad stated that, under the agreement, LWMC teams will collect waste from Avenue One Scheme, Jubilee Town, and Mohlanwal Scheme. DG LDA Tahir Farooq added that LWMC will collect waste collection from three LDA schemes in the first phase, providing significant relief to residents. He assured that the cleaning system in these schemes will be 100% improved. DG LDA further said that, under the special directions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, sustainable development models are being implemented in LDA schemes. DC Lahore Syed Musa Raza emphasized that LWMC will deploy its teams in multiple shifts, ensuring that improving the cleanliness situation in the provincial capital remains a top priority. He said that door-to-door waste collection system will be fully operational across Lahore by the end of March. CEO LWMC Babar Sahib Din said that A notified fee of PKR 300, 500, and 1,000 will be charged for 5-marla, 10-marla, and 1-kanal houses, respectively. MNA Malik Afzal Khokhar praised the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, stating that developmental projects are progressing rapidly across Lahore and Punjab. The event was attended by officials from LDA, LWMC, district administration, and local residents. Later, LWMC teams conducted a flag march in main roads of LDA Avenue One.