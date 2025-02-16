Endoscopic Ultrasound Symposium ends in Peshawar

Peshawar - The first-ever Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Symposium in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa concluded at Prime Teaching Hospital, Peshawar.

Organized by the Gastroenterology Department of Peshawar Medical College, the symposium brought together national and international experts to discuss advancements in EUS technology and its applications in modern medical practice.

The event featured distinguished gastroenterologists, including Dr. Maaz Bin Badshah (Shifa International Hospital), Dr. Christopher Ball (United Kingdom), Dr. Muslim Atiq (Shifa International Hospital), Dr. (R) Amjad Salamat, Dr. Muhammad Imran (Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute), Dr. Adeel ur Rehman (Aga Khan University Hospital), Dr. Bakht Biland, Dr. Nouman, and Dr. Shehzad Amir (United Kingdom). Additionally, Dr. Arbab Kashif, Dr. Mian Shah Yousaf, and Dr. Noman from the Department of Gastroenterology at Prime Teaching Hospital played a crucial role in organizing the symposium.

The symposium aimed to enhance healthcare professionals’ expertise through expert lectures, live demonstrations, and hands-on training sessions. Renowned specialists emphasized the importance of incorporating advanced endoscopic techniques into routine clinical practice to improve patient outcomes. Interactive sessions provided attendees with practical exposure to EUS, enhancing diagnostic accuracy and promoting minimally invasive procedures.

Speakers stressed the need for optimal utilization of available endoultrasonic services in the country and called for increased training opportunities to enhance the diagnostic and therapeutic capabilities of healthcare professionals.

Chief Guest Dr. Mohammad Saleh highlighted the importance of knowledge sharing and the ethical responsibility of healthcare professionals to treat patients with compassion and professionalism. The event concluded with the distribution of shields to esteemed speakers in recognition of their contributions to gastroenterology.