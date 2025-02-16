Engineering edu must align with emerging technologies and AI: Chairman PEC

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) organized a groundbreaking brainstorming session and consultative workshop to focus on addressing the challenges faced by Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in the Punjab Central region. The initiative, aligned with the vision of Chairman PEC Engr. Waseem Nazir, was hosted by the University of Lahore, bringing together key stakeholders, including students, parents, alumni, academia, industry representatives, and government officials.

The consultative workshop, aimed to consolidate insights from the earlier discussions and was attended by the Chairman PEC as the chief guest, along with PEC Governing Body members and senior academicians.

Speaking at the concluding session, Chairman PEC, Engr. Waseem Nazir emphasized that this workshop is part of a nationwide series covering nine clusters and engaging 130 HEIs.

He reiterated that the initiative, spearheaded by the PEC Governing Body (2024-27), is aimed at reforming engineering education and enhancing the status of the engineering profession in society. “This initiative is designed to address the growing needs of the engineering sector, future challenges, and the latest skill requirements. We aim to align engineering education with emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, and equip graduates with the expertise needed to tackle evolving global challenges,” he stated. The event witnessed participation from prominent PEC members, including Vice Chairman PEC Punjab Dr. Suhail Aftab Qureshi and Governing Body members Engr. Usman Farooq, Engr. Dr. Naveed Ramzan, Engr. Dr. Khalid Farooq, and Engr. Dr. Noor Sheikh. Additionally, renowned academic figures such as Dr. Shahid Masud from LUMS, Dr. Shahid Munir (Vice Chancellor UET Lahore), Dr. Mujahid Kamran (former VC Punjab University), Engr. Haider Ali Khan from Lahore Leads University, and Dr. Fayaz Hussain Shah from the University of Lahore contributed to the discussions.

Their participation underscored the significance of the initiative in addressing critical issues within the engineering education sector.

Vice Chancellors and representatives from various HEIs appreciated PEC’s initiative, acknowledging it as a crucial step toward strengthening Pakistan’s engineering education system.

They highlighted that bridging the gap between academia and industry is essential to producing graduates who are job-ready and capable of meeting market demands. “This effort will help fill the gap between education and the job market by ensuring that engineering programs are aligned with industry needs and global trends,” they stated.