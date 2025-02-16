Extremists won’t be allowed to impose outdated ideology: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir has vowed that extremists, or Khawarij, will not be allowed to impose their outdated ideology on Pakistan.

Speaking during an interactive session with university students, Gen Munir reaffirmed the nation’s pride in its religion, culture, and traditions. He emphasized the deep bond between the Pakistani people—especially the youth—and the armed forces, stating that hostile attempts to create divisions have always failed and will continue to do so.

“As long as the nation, particularly the youth, stands united, the Pakistan Army will never be defeated. We fight as comrades, and our most important identity is Pakistan,” he asserted.

Condemning extremist elements, the army chief questioned their interpretation of Sharia, reaffirming that the armed forces will not allow them to enforce their ideology on the country.

He lauded the resilience of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, stating they stand like an iron wall against terrorism. He also highlighted that the armed forces are actively engaged in counterterrorism operations.

Addressing the issue of women’s rights, Gen Munir emphasized that Islam was the first religion to honor women and questioned the authority of extremists in restricting their freedoms. “No one can take away their rights. We will never allow such misguided groups to impose their values on our country,” he declared.

He concluded by reiterating that the armed forces are combatting the chaos created by extremists who misinterpret Islam, adding that the religion’s stance on such elements is clear—those who surrender to the state can expect mercy.