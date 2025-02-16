Farooq Sattar accuses Sindh govt of corruption, warns of rising tensions

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Dr. Farooq Sattar has accused the Sindh government of using its decades-long rule as a shield for corruption, alleging widespread misgovernance and injustice.

Speaking at a press conference in Karachi, Sattar claimed that constitutional and legal governance is absent in Sindh, with the provincial government perpetuating oppression and negligence under the guise of authority.

Highlighting the growing issue of the dumper mafia, he lamented that Karachi’s citizens are suffering due to unchecked lawlessness. "First, it was the transport mafia, and now, the dumper mafia roams freely, causing distress among residents," he said, criticizing authorities for failing to take action.

Sattar further warned of an alleged conspiracy to incite violence between Muhajirs and Pashtuns, similar to past ethnic conflicts in the city. He credited MQM’s calls for patience in preventing potential unrest, stating, "Had we not urged restraint, Karachi would have been in flames."