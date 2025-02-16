Fawad, Shaheen fight opens up a new rift in PTI

ISLAMABAD - Former federal information minister Fawad Chaudhry reportedly slapped leading lawyer Shoaib Shaheen outside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi following an altercation between both the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders on Saturday.

According to political sources, the verbal spat intensified when Fawad Chaudhry allegedly slapped Shoaib Shaheen, causing him to fall to the ground. Both leaders exchanged harsh words, with Fawad Chaudhry calling Shoaib Shaheen a tout.

In response, Shoaib Shaheen responded by saying, ‘Mind your own business.’ The situation worsened until the jail staff present at Gate No. 5 intervened to defuse the tension. Following the altercation, Fawad Chaudhry proceeded inside Adiala Jail, while Shoaib Shaheen sustained an injury to his arm due to the fall. The incident has once again highlighted internal rifts within the PTI party.

Late Saturday, PTI leader Barrister Shoaib Shaheen denied making peace with Fawad Chaudhry after the latter claimed to have buried the hatchet following PTI founder Imran Khan’s directives.

While talking to reporters after the fight, Chaudhry claimed that Shaheen called him a “deserter” on TV while attributing this remark to the PTI founder. He added that when he verified the claim from Khan, he denied making any such remarks against him.

Chaudhry asked Shaheen not to attribute such remarks to the former premier. However, Khan ordered him to make peace with Shaheen, he claimed, adding that he had reconciled with Shaheen after the scuffle following Khan’s directives.

PTI lawyer Naeem Haider Panjutha said that former premier Khan expressed sorrow after being informed of the fight between Chaudhry and Shaheen. The matter has been resolved as the party founder reconciled both of them, he claimed. Contrary to Panjutha’s statement, Shaheen denied any reconciliation between him and Chaudhry while addressing a press conference outside the prison.

Calling Fawad a “tout” and “deserter”, he claimed that Khan has condemned the scuffle and added that the former federal minister was the one who abandoned the party and he would get a solid response for slapping him. Shaheen further alleged that Chaudhry had no association with the PTI and was trying to create differences within the party. He added that Chaudhry “came there [at Adiala jail] with a plan to attack me”. He went on to say that he would neither approach the police nor the PTI leadership to register a complaint against Chaudhry, however, he would not pardon him. PTI worker Nadia Khattak, while commenting on the incident, said while disagreements were normal, physical violence should not have occurred. She confirmed that Shaheen had sustained an injury to his hand but no fractures.

The former ruling party has been facing “internal rifts”, with members of its senior leadership developing differences on various matters. The most recent is the case of firebrand lawyer-turned-politician Sher Afzal Marwat, who was expelled from the party over a disciplinary violation.

It is worth noting that Chaudhry, who has been facing a slew of cases, had parted ways with the Imran Khan-founded party following the crackdown on its leaders in the wake of violent events of May 9, 2023.

However, the veteran politician denied leaving PTI last year, saying those who abandon something return to it but since he never quit the party, there was no question of him going back.

Meanwhile, PTI founder Imran Khan issued directives on Saturday to expedite “establishing contact with other opposition parties for protests after Eid”, his lawyer Faisal Chaudhry said on Saturday.

“ Imran Khan proposed to organise protests [against the incumbent government] after Eid,” said Chaudhry while speaking to a private TV channel. The legal counsel held a meeting with the incarcerated former premier earlier on Saturday.

He added that Khan ordered Asad Qaiser to contact all opposition parties, including the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Mahmood Khan Achakzai’s Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s Awaam Pakistan, Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Mahrang Baloch, and others.

Unveiling the former ruling party’s strategy, Chaudhry said that the PTI was working towards forming a grand opposition alliance, focused on certain objectives including restoration of the constitution and democracy.

The lawyer added that the alliance’s objectives also include the end to human rights violations. However, the objectives cannot be achieved without the independence of the judiciary and the media, he emphasised.

Chaudhry said that amid ongoing efforts to form the grand alliance, Qaiser was leading from the Imran Khan-founded party, whereas, JUI-F’s committee was led by Kamran Murtaza and a sub-committee was working under ex-PM Abbasi.

The PTI founder’s lawyer further said that his party was in contact with all opposition parties and personalities to develop consensus on the objectives ahead of initiating the movement against the incumbent government.

He elaborated that a consultative session of the joint opposition was held at Qaiser’s residence last week and another one was hosted by Achakzai.

To a question regarding internal rifts within the party which allegedly led to the expulsion of lawmaker Sher Afzal Marwat, the lawyer said that his party revolves around the personality of its founder.

In response to Marwat’s criticism, Chaudhry claimed that the lawmaker should know that the PTI was not a hereditary party as it has an accountability mechanism and each member was independent to present its point of view. He added that as a lawyer, he kept himself at a distance from the party’s [political] affairs to focus on his prime responsibility to legally represent the jailed former premier and convey his directions outside the prison.

Chaudhry termed Marwat’s outburst a “matter of patience” and said that some politicians lacked the patience to bear criticism.

He praised PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur as PTI leaders who always hold their nerve despite facing harsh criticism.

