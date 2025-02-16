FDA directed to expedite crackdown against illegal housing schemes

FAISALABAD - Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Asif Chaudhary has directed FDA officials to expedite crackdown against illegal housing schemes by taking effective measures for public awareness and weeding out this malpractice completely. Chairing a meeting here on Saturday, he said that all promotional platforms including social media should be used to educate the public that no utility service would be provided in the illegal housing colonies, hence, they should refrain from purchasing plots in illegal housing schemes until and unless their developers got them approved by completing legal formalities.

He also took strict notice of public complaints and ordered the FDA officials to ensure legal actions against illegal housing schemes on urgent basis without any discrimination. He also directed to issue departmental notices to the developers of illegal housing colonies and impose heavy fines under the law. He stressed the need for strict enforcement of Punjab Private Housing Schemes and Land Subdivision Rules as well as the Peri-Urban Structure Plan and directed the FDA officers to take necessary steps for educating and convincing the colony developers to prevent legal violations, otherwise, they would have to face the music.

He further said that continuous monitoring of the plots designated for public utilities in approved housing schemes would be ensured and clear signage would be placed at such locations besides displaying details about the plots allocated for education, healthcare, mosques, public parks and other utilities to prevent their misuse.

He said that immediate action should be taken against the violators if such plots were misused. He also directed the FDA officials to make close coordination with Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA), district administration and other relevant institutions to curb the promotion of unauthorized housing schemes.

He also stressed the need of forwarding repeated official notifications to relevant authorities to prevent the provision of electricity, gas and other utility services in the illegal housing projects.

He also urged the general public to verify legal status of a housing scheme before purchasing plots or making investment. In this connection, people could also check the records of housing colonies through FDA’s official website or social media pages, he added. Additional Director General FDA Yasir Ejaz Chattha, Chief Engineer Mehar Ayub, Director Town Planning Asma Mohsin and others were also present in the meeting.