FIA foils human smuggling attempt under guise of Umrah

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has thwarted an attempt to smuggle four women abroad under the pretense of performing Umrah, officials revealed on Sunday.

According to FIA sources, the women were being forcibly sent overseas for labor exploitation. A suspect, identified as Asia, a former Punjab Police employee, has been arrested for her involvement in the smuggling network.

Investigators disclosed that an agent, Wasim Gujjar, was facilitating the victims’ travel and accommodation. The FIA is currently interrogating the women and the agents to uncover further details.

In a separate incident, two individuals were apprehended for attempting to enter Pakistan using fake emergency passports. Officials have raised concerns about their citizenship and are conducting further inquiries.

Meanwhile, the FIA also reported the arrest of a human smuggler, Mubashir Enayat, in Faisalabad. Enayat allegedly collected 4.7 million rupees from a citizen, promising a job in Spain. The victim was sent to Senegal via Mauritania but refused to take the risky boat journey to Europe. The FIA recovered a mobile phone and other evidence from the suspect and is actively pursuing other members of the smuggling network.

Additionally, seven Pakistani survivors of the recent Morocco boat tragedy have been repatriated. The survivors, hailing from Gujrat, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Mandi Bahauddin, and Gujranwala, were identified as Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Abbas, Mudassar Hussain, Imran Iqbal, Uzair Basharat, Shoaib Zafar, and Aamir Ali.