Five killed in Peshawar shooting over old enmity

Five people were shot dead in Peshawar’s Badh Bair area in the early hours of Sunday, reportedly due to a longstanding enmity, police said.

According to officials, unidentified assailants ambushed a vehicle around 2:00 AM, opening fire and killing all five occupants on the spot. Law enforcement agencies have launched raids to track down the suspects involved in the attack.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the shooting was linked to personal enmity, police stated.

This incident follows a similar violent clash in Kandhkot, where nine people were killed in an armed confrontation between the Jagirani and Chachar tribes. The deadly feud also left five others injured, highlighting the persistent issue of tribal and personal conflicts escalating into bloodshed.