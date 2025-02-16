FPCCI for special display centres in Pak missions for SMEs, women entrepreneurs

LAHORE - The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) has called for the establishment of special display centers in Pakistani missions both domestically and internationally to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and women entrepreneurs.

FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh and Vice President & Regional Chairman Zaki Aijaz highlighted the urgency of this initiative to help businesses showcase their products and services effectively on a global scale. The call for action was made during the visit of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Chief Executive Faiz Ahmed to the FPCCI Regional Office in Lahore.

The FPCCI leadership also stressed the need for a dedicated quota for SMEs and women entrepreneurs in international delegations and trade exhibitions to ensure equal opportunities alongside major corporations. Prominent figures, including FPCCI Vice President Zain Iftikhar and former Senior Vice President Amir Atta Bajwa, also addressed the gathering.

The FPCCI officials underscored their commitment to Vision 2030 and the Charter of Economy, with an ambitious target of achieving $100 billion in exports by 2030. They emphasized that achieving this goal would require strong collaboration with TDAP. To enhance women entrepreneurs’ participation in international exhibitions, FPCCI urged the minimization of excessive documentation requirements. The organization also reaffirmed its willingness to collaborate with TDAP in organizing trade delegations and exhibitions.

FPCCI urged TDAP to share details of export-oriented sectors it is focusing on, so that FPCCI can align its activities accordingly. Additionally, they recommended that before organizing exhibitions or trade delegations, trade and investment officers should provide a list of relevant export sectors and their HS codes.

This would enable FPCCI’s Research & Development Department to effectively identify suitable exhibitors and delegates.

TDAP Chief Executive Faiz Ahmed acknowledged that sustained economic progress requires joint efforts between the government and the private sector. He emphasized that the government must take proactive steps to drive economic growth. He also encouraged Pakistani exporters to explore investments in non-traditional products to diversify and strengthen the country’s export base.

FPCCI reaffirmed its commitment to supporting SMEs and women entrepreneurs by advocating for greater access to global markets. With stronger collaboration between FPCCI and TDAP, the business community remains optimistic about achieving Pakistan’s ambitious export targets and fostering a more inclusive economy.