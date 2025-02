MUZAFFARGARH - A remarkable medical transformation has taken place in Fatahpur, Chak No 115 ML, district Layyah, where a 15-year-old girl, Arwa Mubeen, successfully underwent a gender reassignment surgery, becoming Abdul Rehman. The family is overwhelmed with joy, and the local community has poured in with congratulations. According to the details, a five-hour-long surgery was performed with precision, marking a significant milestone in the teenager’s life.