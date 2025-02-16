Governor Punjab hosts reception for Dutch and German hockey teams

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan hosted a special reception at Governor House in honor of the visiting Dutch and German hockey teams along with other participants.

Speaking at the event, the governor emphasized that the arrival of foreign hockey teams in Pakistan is a proof of the country’s status as a safe and secure nation. “The successful hosting of the Champions Trophy and the arrival of international players is a positive sign, made possible by the relentless efforts of our security forces,” said Governor Punjab. He commended the Pakistan Army and other law enforcement agencies for ensuring a peaceful environment for sports in the country. He added that the participation of Dutch and German hockey teams in Pakistan sends a strong message to neighboring countries, encouraging them to send their teams as well. “We aspire to see Pakistan’s flag flying high in hockey once again,” he remarked. Governor Punjab stressed the need to promote sports, particularly hockey, to engage the youth in positive activities and steer them away from divisive politics. He emphasized that revitalizing Pakistan’s national sport is crucial. “The presence of international players in Pakistan reflects the improving security and stability of the country.” Highlighting the significance of foreign tours in shaping Pakistan’s global image, he said: “These visits will enhance Pakistan’s positive reputation worldwide.” He reaffirmed that federal and provincial governments are working together to revive the glory of Pakistani hockey, expressing confidence that Pakistan will soon reclaim its lost stature in international hockey. Governor Punjab also took pride in the fact that Pakistani coach Fareed Ahmed is leading the Dutch team, calling it a moment of great honor for the nation.He appreciated the efforts of PM’s Youth Program Chairman Olympian Khawaja Junaid, European Hockey Coordinator Parvez Sandhila, Director of Sports Higher Education Javed Memon, and Junaid Chatha for their contributions in bringing international teams to Pakistan.