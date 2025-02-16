Govt cuts fuel prices after three hikes

The federal government has announced a reduction in petrol and diesel prices for the next fortnight, providing relief to consumers after three consecutive price hikes.

According to a notification issued on Saturday, the price of petrol has been decreased by Re1 per litre, bringing it down to Rs256.13 per litre. Similarly, the price of high-speed diesel has been reduced by Rs4 per litre, now set at Rs263.95 per litre.

Other petroleum products have also seen price cuts. The price of light diesel has been reduced by Rs5.25 per litre, now standing at Rs155.81 per litre. Meanwhile, kerosene oil has seen a reduction of Rs3.20 per litre, bringing its new price to Rs171.65 per litre.

This marks the first reduction in petroleum product prices this year, following three successive fortnightly increases. These adjustments are part of the government's regular fuel price revisions, which are influenced by international oil market trends and local economic conditions.

Global oil prices decline

In the international market, oil prices dropped on Friday amid hopes of a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine, which could potentially ease global supply disruptions. Brent crude futures settled at $74.74 per barrel, reflecting a decline of 28 cents (0.37%), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped 55 cents (0.77%) to $70.74 per barrel.

Petroleum levy collection reaches Rs808 billion

Meanwhile, official reports indicate that the federal government collected Rs808 billion in petroleum levy during the first nine months of 2024. According to sources, the levy is charged at Rs60 per litre on both petrol and diesel. The collection breakdown reveals that Rs246 billion was gathered in the first quarter (January-March), Rs299 billion in the second quarter (April-June), and Rs261 billion in the third quarter (July-September).

The petroleum levy revenue remains with the federal government, while the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) transfers its share to the provinces under the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award. The total petroleum levy collection is expected to rise further as data for the last quarter of 2024 (October-December) is yet to be released.