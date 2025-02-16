Sunday, February 16, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Govt slashes petrol price by Re1, diesel by Rs4

Govt slashes petrol price by Re1, diesel by Rs4
OUR STAFF REPORT
February 16, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National, Top Stories

ISLAMABAD  -  The federal government on Saturday night announced a Re1 per litre reduction in petrol prices for the next fortnight, effective February 16, 2025, in line with the recent dip in global fuel markets.

As per a notification issued by the Finance Division on Saturday, the new price of petrol will be Rs256.13 per litre, down from Rs257.13. Similarly, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has been reduced from Rs267.95 to 263.95 after a reduction of Rs4 per litre.

“The Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has reviewed and adjusted consumer prices for petroleum products in view of recent fluctuations in the international oil market,” stated the notification.  Meanwhile, prices of other petroleum products have also been reduced.

The new price of kerosene oil will be Rs171.65, down by Rs3.20 from Rs174.85 per litre. Likewise, the price of light-diesel oil has been reduced by Rs5.25 from Rs161.06 to Rs155.81 per litre.

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm commitment to strengthen economic ties

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1739686717.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025