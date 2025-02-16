Grave Matter

It is brought to the attention of the concerned authorities through your newspaper that a serious issue has been overlooked. Muhammad Shah Graveyard, located in North Karachi opposite Sector-9, is in a dire state. One of its walls borders Bilal Colony, which has been illegally occupied for a long time. The situation is critical as sewage water from this colony is seeping into the graveyard, submerging many graves, yet the authorities remain indifferent.

Families of the deceased are helpless as they witness their loved ones’ resting places being desecrated by sewage water. This distressing sight is not only painful for them but also deeply disrespectful to the dead, who are given ablution before burial. The negligence displayed by the authorities reflects a lack of humanity and accountability. Those responsible should remember that what they ignore today may affect them tomorrow.

Higher authorities are urgently requested to take immediate and lasting action to resolve this issue once and for all.

FAISAL ANSAR,

Karachi.