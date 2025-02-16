HEC’s workshop to develop learning skills among students ends

Peshawar - A two-day training session for college teachers titled “Equipping Teachers to Foster Learning Skills in Students” was conducted by the Post-Secondary Education Reform Unit (PERU) under the Higher Education Development Project (HEDP) of the Higher Education Commission, Islamabad, at its Regional Centre here, in collaboration with the Quality Assurance Cell of the Higher Education Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The training session was attended by 42 college teachers from 11 colleges across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The main objective of the training was to equip teachers with skills in information management, communication, and problem-solving. The contents of the workshop were prepared in light of a national study conducted with undergraduate students, which revealed significant learning gaps in students’ skill sets in the aforementioned areas. The resource persons for the two-day workshop were Prof Dr Kashif Suhail Malik, Consultant at IIUI Islamabad, and Dr. Karim Ullah from IM Sciences Peshawar. The training sessions were interactive and engaging.

The opening ceremony was graced by Dr Imran Ullah Marwat, Director of the Quality Assurance Cell (QAC), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Nasir Shah, DG of the HEC Regional Centre Peshawar. The closing ceremony was attended by Prof. Dr Shafiq-ur-Rehman, Advisor for Quality Assurance at the Higher Education Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Teachers were trained in three important learning skills through various activities and were directed to prepare students at their respective colleges in these skills. The training was facilitated and coordinated by Shahrukh Irshad, Assistant Program Specialist, Post-Secondary Education Reform Unit (PERU) at HEC Islamabad.