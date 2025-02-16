HN Polo face DS Polo in Deepal 96 Punjab Cup final today

LAHORE - The main final of the Deepal 96 Punjab Cup, organized by the Lahore Polo Club, will take place on Sunday (February 16, 2025) between HN Polo and DS Polo. Meanwhile, the subsidiary final will feature a contest between BN, FG, and Olympia/AZB.Speaker Punjab, Malik Muhammad Khan, will be the chief guest of the final. Several activities will be held before the final match, including the subsidiary final at 12:30 PM, followed by a cavalcade, barrel race, and tent pegging competition. Before the main final, an All-Girls Exhibition Polo Match will take place, and the players will make their entry in Depal’s EV vehicles before the grand final match.HN Polo’s lineup includes Haider Naseem, Hamza Mawaz Khan, Ramiro Zavaleta, and Pelayo Berazdi, while DS Polo features Daniyal Sheikh, Ahmed Ali Tiwana, Estanislao Abelenda, and Max Charlton.