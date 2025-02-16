IAEA Chief concludes productive visit to Pakistan: FO

The Foreign Office has announced the successful conclusion of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi’s visit to Pakistan.

According to the spokesperson, Grossi visited Pakistan from February 12 to 13, meeting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar. Discussions centered on strengthening Pakistan-IAEA cooperation, particularly in utilizing nuclear technology for climate change mitigation.

During his visit, Grossi held formal talks with the Chairmen of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) and the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA). He was briefed on Pakistan’s advancements in nuclear science and technology, including its applications in agriculture, healthcare, and energy production.

The IAEA chief also participated in an international conference organized by Women in Nuclear Field Pakistan (WIN-Pakistan), commending the country’s efforts in promoting women's participation in nuclear and allied fields.

Additionally, he visited the Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Oncology Lahore (INMOL), where he inaugurated a new radiopharmaceutical laboratory and announced technical assistance under the IAEA’s ‘Rays of Hope’ initiative.

Grossi also toured the under-construction Chashma Power Plant Unit 5 (C-5) and inaugurated a radioactive waste incinerator at Chashma. He described Pakistan’s nuclear power program as one of the most successful in the world.

This marks Grossi’s second visit to Pakistan, following his trip in 2023. As a founding member of the IAEA, Pakistan maintains a strong cooperative relationship with the agency and plays an active role in its decision-making as a Board of Governors member.