Implementation of Kohat Peace Accord continues in Kurram

The implementation of the Kohat Peace Accord is progressing steadily in Kurram District, as authorities continue dismantling bunkers in conflict-prone areas.

According to the district administration, five additional bunkers in Balish Khel and Khar Kali (Lower Kurram) have been destroyed using explosives, bringing the total number of demolished bunkers in the region to 98.

Officials reported that 48 large bunkers were blown up with explosives, while 50 smaller ones—previously used in conflicts—were removed using heavy machinery. Additionally, a 1,725-foot-long trench has been blocked as part of the security measures.

Authorities confirmed that over 120 bunkers belonging to rival factions have been dismantled across the district as part of ongoing peace efforts, reinforcing stability in the region.