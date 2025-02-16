Indus Hospital & Health Network launches Ramazan campaign 2025

KARACHI - Indus Hospital & Health Network (IHHN) officially launched its annual Ramazan Campaign 2025 at its Karachi campus in a grand ceremony. The event brought together senior leadership, philanthropists, corporate representatives, media professionals, hospital staff, and over 100 youth volunteers from various schools.

The Ramazan Campaign 2025 aims to ensure the uninterrupted provision of quality healthcare services at Pakistan’s largest private, free-of-cost healthcare network. The ceremony was attended by Chairman Abdul Karim Paracha, Dr. Muhammad Shamvil Ashraf (Executive Director, Medical Services, IHHN), Dr Ashar Alam (Medical Director, IHHN Korangi Campus), and senior leadership of IHHN.

Prof Syed Zafar Zaidi, CEO of IHHN, addressed the audience, stating: “Indus Hospital & Health Network was founded on the belief that every individual, regardless of their financial status, deserves access to quality healthcare. Over the years, with the unwavering support of donors and partners, we have expanded our reach, but the need continues to grow. This Ramazan, I urge everyone to come forward and contribute to sustaining this life-saving mission.” Following Prof Zaidi’s remarks, Syed Mashhood Rizvi, Executive Director of Communications and Resource Development at IHHN, provided insights into the network’s vast operations and impact. He highlighted IHHN’s significant expansion, which now includes 13 hospitals, 4 regional blood centers, 3 physical rehabilitation clinics, over 100 primary care centers, multiple public health initiatives, Indus University of Health Sciences, and Indus Research Center.

He further explained that rising healthcare costs push over 400,000 households below the poverty line each year in Pakistan, making IHHN an essential lifeline for many. Currently, over 500,000 patients receive free treatment every month, with 70% of them supported through Zakat funds. During the event, a video message from Dr Abdul Bari Khan, President of IHHN, was played, as he was traveling. He expressed gratitude for the public’s trust and generous donations, which have transformed Indus Hospital into a nationwide network.

Acknowledging the financial challenges, he appealed to donors to continue their support for free, high-quality healthcare services. The event concluded with a collective prayer for the success of the Ramazan Campaign 2025 and for the well-being of all deserving patients.