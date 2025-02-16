Kashmir Day Rangers Cup Basketball finals today

LAHORE - The Kashmir Day Rangers Cup Girls & Boys Basketball Tournament is set to conclude with thrilling finals today (Sunday) at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Aram Bagh, Karachi. The girls’ final will see Dow Basketball Club take on Bahria Club, while the boys’ final will feature a showdown between District South and Malir District. Both matches will commence at 4 pm.Organized under the patronage of 31 Wing Abdullah Shah Ghazi Rangers in collaboration with the Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA), the tournament has attracted strong participation from talented young players.Following the finals, Brig Muhammad Asim Ashraf, Sector Commander ASG, along with representatives from Engineering Solution Company and the Alliance of Aram Bagh Market Association, will distribute cash prizes and awards among the winners.Additionally, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the promotion of basketball, Commissioner Karachi’s Director of Sports, Ghulam Muhammad Khan, along with other key figures, will be honored with the Performance Excellence Award by Pakistan Rangers (ASG).