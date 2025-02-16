Sunday, February 16, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Kashmir Day Rangers Cup Basketball finals today

Staff Reporter
February 16, 2025
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  - The Kashmir Day Rangers Cup Girls & Boys Basketball Tournament is set to conclude with thrilling finals today (Sunday) at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Aram Bagh, Karachi. The girls’ final will see Dow Basketball Club take on Bahria Club, while the boys’ final will feature a showdown between District South and Malir District. Both matches will commence at 4 pm.Organized under the patronage of 31 Wing Abdullah Shah Ghazi Rangers in collaboration with the Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA), the tournament has attracted strong participation from talented young players.Following the finals, Brig Muhammad Asim Ashraf, Sector Commander ASG, along with representatives from Engineering Solution Company and the Alliance of Aram Bagh Market Association, will distribute cash prizes and awards among the winners.Additionally, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the promotion of basketball, Commissioner Karachi’s Director of Sports, Ghulam Muhammad Khan, along with other key figures, will be honored with the Performance Excellence Award by Pakistan Rangers (ASG).

Champions Trophy glory more important than beating India, says Salman Agha

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1739603880.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025