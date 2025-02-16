Khalid and Lalain win Cholistan Jeep Rally race

BAHAWALPUR - Khalid Hameed has bagged first position in the male category while Lalain Khanzada won first position in the female category in the stock category race of the 20th International Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally 2025. The stock category race competition of the 20th International Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally 2025 was held in the Cholistan desert here on Saturday. Around 78 racers including five female racers were given the task to cover a distance of around a 216 kilometers long race track. It was the second phase of the 20th International Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally 2025. According to the results, Khalid Hameed Khan clinched first position in the male category, Masood Hoot won second position and Asif Imam got third position. According to the results of the female category, MsLalainKhanzad clinched the first position and MsZanaira Mahmood won second position. The race track started from Star Point near Derawar Fort and it culminated at Bajnot Fort. The both forts are located in Cholistan desert. The final race competition of the prepared category of the 20th International Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally 2025 will be held in Cholistan desert on Sunday, 16th February 2025. In the prepared category, Zain Mahmood will defend his title as the major competition race would be held between Zain Mahmood and Meer Nadir Magsi. The final results of the race competitions of the 20th International Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally 2025 would be announced on 16th February.