KP CM opens MVA system, PayMir for fee for vehicle registration

Peshawar - In a significant move towards digitizing public services, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched the Motor Vehicle Automation System under its online service platform, “Dastak.”

The inauguration ceremony took place on Friday at the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar, with Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur as the chief guest. The event was attended by the Speaker of the Provincial Assembly, cabinet members, and officials from the Excise Department.

Chief Minister Gandapur officially launched the Motor Vehicle Automation System, which digitizes processes such as vehicle registration, fee payments, ownership transfers, tax payments, and the issuance of universal number plates.

Additionally, an Android app, available on the Play Store and named ‘PayMir,’ can be used to pay fees online.

This modern system has also significantly increased the revenue of the provincial government, which will further improve the delivery of public services.

Initially piloted in September of the previous year, the system has already facilitated the registration of 13,229 vehicles, the issuance of 71,654 vouchers, and the completion of 6,437 ownership transfers, generating over Rs280 million in revenue for the provincial government. Additionally, 13,738 vehicles have been issued universal number plates through the system. The comprehensive rollout now extends these services province-wide.

This secure and efficient system aims to streamline motor vehicle services, reducing the need for citizens to visit offices for tasks like registration and fee payments. By enabling online access to these services, the system enhances transparency, curbs corruption, and is expected to significantly boost provincial revenue. Moreover, it serves as a deterrent against vehicle theft and misuse.

During the ceremony, Chief Minister Gandapur also launched the Motor Vehicle Registration Smart Card. In his address, he commended the Excise Department for their efforts in implementing the digitization vision, emphasizing that such initiatives lead to greater transparency, improved departmental performance, and the elimination of corruption. He highlighted that, upon assuming office, the government prioritized digitization across all departments, resulting in substantial progress in many areas.

The Chief Minister underscored the importance of maintaining organized and comprehensive databases, noting that the absence of data poses challenges for governance. He stressed the need for prudent resource utilization to enhance revenue and expressed pride in the province’s strides toward complete transparency. He encouraged departments to work diligently and promote transparency, assuring that performance-based incentives would be provided.

Highlighting the government’s achievements, Chief Minister Gandapur mentioned a 55% increase in revenue through transparency and better management, which facilitated the reinstatement of public welfare projects like the Sehat Card. Effective monitoring has also resulted in annual savings of 11 billion rupees in the Sehat Card programme.

Addressing the issue of narcotics, he detailed ongoing effective operations and urged public cooperation with excise officials to combat drug proliferation. He directed the establishment of additional checkpoints on major highways and the recruitment of more female officers to facilitate thorough inspections.

The Chief Minister emphasized that inadequate checking provides opportunities for drug traffickers, leading to societal harm, and assured the provision of modern equipment to eradicate narcotics. He appealed to citizens to register their vehicles within the province, emphasizing it as a matter of identity.

Expressing optimism, he said that the government is committed to securing full rights for the province and is prepared to pursue all avenues to achieve this. He concluded by asserting that collaborative efforts can overcome any challenges faced.