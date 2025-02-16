KP writes letter to FM about withheld funds for merged districts

Peshawar - Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Finance and Interprovincial Coordination Muzzamil Aslam has written to the Federal Minister of Finance, detailing the withheld funds and expenditures for the merged districts.

Mr. Aslam stated that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has spent an additional Rs. 40.6 billion beyond the funds allocated by the federal government to maintain services in the newly merged districts. This amount includes expenditures from the fiscal year 2019-20 to 2024-25. Under the Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP), the province has incurred extra expenses of Rs. 19.9 billion over the past seven years.

In the fiscal year 2023-24, the federal government allocated Rs. 66 billion for the merged districts, while the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government spent Rs. 88.1 billion, covering an additional Rs. 22.1 billion from its own resources, Mr. Aslam added. Similarly, in the fiscal year 2024-25, the federal government has released Rs. 44 billion so far, while the province’s expenditures have reached Rs. 54.4 billion, with an additional Rs. 10.4 billion spent from its own budget.

The advisor reiterated concerns regarding the withheld funds, stating that the provincial government has been covering the shortfall using its own resources. Despite repeated reminders to the Ministry of Finance, Mr. Aslam claimed that the funds are being withheld on the Prime Minister’s instructions.

He emphasized that the merged districts face significant challenges, including underdevelopment and security issues, which require increased funding rather than a reduction. He added that the provincial government has been bearing the financial burden for the past two years due to insufficient federal allocations.