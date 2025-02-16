Sunday, February 16, 2025
Labourers protest against customs restrictions at Torkham border

Our Staff Reporter
February 16, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Khyber  -  Laborers and daily wagers staged a protest in Torkham Bazaar against what they described as unnecessary restrictions imposed by customs on their trade at the Torkham border.  

Carrying black flags and chanting slogans in favor of their demands, scores of local laborers marched to the immigration office.  

Speaking on the occasion, their leaders, including Hazrat Salam Shinwari and Farman Shinwari, stated that due to a lack of income sources, thousands of local tribesmen crossed the border into Afghanistan for business.

However, customs officials had seized the goods they brought back, worsening their financial hardships.

They claimed that the restrictive policies at the border crossing had left thousands of families struggling to survive.  

The protesters urged customs authorities to ease restrictions and allow them to continue cross-border trade. They warned that if their demands were not met, they would launch an indefinite protest.

Our Staff Reporter

