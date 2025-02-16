Lack of Teachers in Gresha

I am writing to highlight the dire shortage of teachers in Gresha, a small area in the Khuzdar district. It is crucial to shed light on the struggles faced by students in this region. The absence of teachers has created an educational crisis, leaving students frustrated, disheartened, and deprived of learning opportunities. If this neglect continues, it could result in the complete collapse of education in Gresha.

This alarming situation demands immediate intervention. I urge the relevant authorities to send an official delegation to visit the schools and assess the conditions firsthand. A thorough evaluation will provide a clear understanding of the challenges faced by both students and educators.

I hope this letter serves as a call to action, prompting swift measures to address the issue. The students of Gresha deserve equal access to quality education, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure their right to learn is upheld.

ISRAR WAZEER,

Khuzdar.