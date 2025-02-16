Sunday, February 16, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Lebanon president vows punishment for attackers of UN peacekeeper

Lebanon president vows punishment for attackers of UN peacekeeper
NEWS WIRE
February 16, 2025
Newspaper, International

BEIRUT  -  Lebanese President Joseph Aoun vowed on Saturday to punish the perpetrators of an attack on a United Nations peacekeeping convoy a day earlier that wounded the force’s outgoing deputy commander. Aoun “condemned the attack... and emphasised that the attackers will receive their punishment”, a statement from the presidency said on X.

“Security forces will not be lenient with any party that tries to upset stability and civil peace,” it added. Hezbollah supporters blocked the road to the country’s only international airport for two consecutive nights over a decision barring two Iranian planes from landing in Beirut, with the army reporting unruly protests in the area Friday.

The UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) demanded an investigation after one of its vehicles was set on fire during the Friday night incident, wounding outgoing deputy force commander Chok Bahadur Dhakal as he was returning home.

CM Murad launches solar panel distribution program in Sukkur

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1739603880.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025