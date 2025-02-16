Lieutenant, three soldiers martyred,15 terrorists killed in KP operations

ISLAMABAD - An officer of Pakistan Army and three soldiers were martyred while security forces killed at least fifteen Khwarij terrorists in two operations carried out in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday, an intelligence-based operation was conducted in general area of Hathala in Dera Ismail Khan district on reported presence of Khwarij.

“On 15 February 2025, fifteen Khwarij were sent to hell by the security forces in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and resultantly, Nine khwarij including Kharji ring leaders HVT Farman @Saqib, Kharji Amanullah @Toori, Kharji Saeed @Liaqat and Kharji Bilal were sent to hell. The killed khwarij were involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area and were highly wanted by the Law Enforcement Agencies, the ISPR said. In another operation conducted in general area Miran Shah, North Waziristan District, Six khwarij were effectively neutralised by the security forces.

However, during intense fire exchange, Lieutenant Muhammad Hassaan Arshaf (age: 21 years, resident of District Lahore) leading his troops from front, fought gallantly and embraced Shahadat along with his three men. The three soldiers who paid the ultimate sacrifice include Naib Subedar Muhammad Bilal (age: 39 years, resident of District Dera Ismail khan), Sepoy Farhat Ullah (age: 27 years, resident of District Lakki Marwat) and Sepoy Himat Khan (age: 29 years, resident of District Mohmand).

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayer of Lieutenant Muhammad Hassaan Ashraf Shaheed, who embraced martyrdom while valiantly defending the motherland in Miran Shah area of North Waziristan District, was solemnly offered at Lahore Garrison.

According to ISPR, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, along with Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, senior serving military and civil officials, and relatives of the Shaheed, attended the funeral to pay their respects.

In his statement, the Prime Minister remarked that this noble sacrifice serves as yet another resplendent example of the unwavering dedication and bravery of our valiant sons, who willingly lay down their lives for the sovereignty and defence of our beloved homeland. He said the entire nation stands united in unwavering solidarity with our Armed Forces.

Lieutenant Muhammad Hassaan Ashraf Shaheed will be laid to rest with full military honours in recognition of his supreme sacrifice for the nation.