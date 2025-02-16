Multan’s first smart police station opens at Qadir Pur Raan

MULTAN - Multan’s first smart police station equipped with all modern facilities was made operational after its formal opening at Qadir Pur Raan, a suburban area, on Saturday. The new smart police station was an important milestone for Multan police, RPO Captain (retired) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry said in a statement. The modern edifice had a latest interior keeping in view the public facilitation and equipped with modern IT facilities and equipment. The new police station would provide better working environment to police officials and facilities to complainants, the RPO said. Meanwhile, Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan and CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar also visited the new police station and hoped it would bring about an improvement in police performance.