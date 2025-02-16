NAB Lahore files a major corruption reference in AC

LAHORE - NAB files a major corruption reference in the accountability court against individuals accused of defrauding the public. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has filed a major corruption reference in the accountability court against individuals accused of defrauding the public through the Prime Zone investment scheme. The case involves over 1,622 affectees who have claimed financial losses amounting to Rs. 1.13 billion, with the net claimed amount standing at Rs. 855.91 million.According to NAB’s investigation, the accused lured the public into investing in what waspresented as a legitimate LPG trading business. The scheme was heavily promoted throughsocial media, particularly Facebook, where potential investors were encouraged to join. Once interested, individuals were invited to the company’s office, where representatives persistentlycontacted them and convinced them to invest. To establish credibility, the accused presented registration documents of LPG transport vehicles under the name of Prime Zone’s CEO, Imran All The business was marketed as an Islamic and Shariah-compliant investment opportunity,further endorsed by a religious scholar, Mufti Rizwan, to gain public trust. Investors were promised high returns through monthly profit payouts, but the funds were collected and distributed using a Ponzi scheme model. The NAB reference names several individuals as key figures in the scam. Imran Ali, the CEO of Prime Zone, has been declared a proclaimed offender and remains at large, along with Sobia Ahmed, a partner in the business. Two other accused, Syed Shahzad Aziz and Muhammad Naseem Khan, are also absconding. However, authorities have arrested and placed in judicial custody several individuals linked to the fraudulent scheme, including Shehzad Ahmed Faisal,the general manager of Prime Zone, as well as Hafiz Afzal Ahmed, Nadeem Anwar, Faheem Anjum, and Muhammad Rizwan Pervaiz. The investigation began after NAB received multiple complaints from the public during an opencourt hearing. The case was escalated to a formal investigation in June 2024 as more evidence emerged. NAB Lahore’s Director General has reaffirmed the bureau’s commitment to cracking down on Ponzi schemes and financial frauds, ensuring that those responsible are held accountable.