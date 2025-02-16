Negligent Carnage

The tragic loss of 16 lives and injuries to 45 others in multiple road accidents in Sindh is yet another grim reminder of Pakistan’s abysmal road safety standards. These were not unavoidable accidents; they were preventable, a direct result of negligence, poor regulation, and an almost criminal lack of accountability. The devastating impact of such tragedies lingers far beyond the news cycle—families shattered, livelihoods lost, and grief that never quite fades. But as always, once the headlines move on, so does the state’s fleeting interest in ensuring that such incidents do not happen again.

Road safety has been a longstanding concern in Pakistan, yet the authorities’ response remains depressingly predictable. The outrage will peak, inquiries will be ordered, officials will make empty promises, and then, as history has shown, nothing will change. It is not just the authorities that deserve scrutiny; private transport companies that ferry thousands across the country every day must also be held to account. Are their vehicles roadworthy? Are their drivers adequately trained? Are safety protocols even a consideration? Going by the alarming frequency of fatal accidents, the answer is a resounding no.

This reckless disregard for human life must end. Transport companies must be compelled to meet stringent safety standards—both in terms of vehicle maintenance and driver competency. Regulatory authorities must move beyond lip service and enforce laws that prioritise public safety over profit margins. Otherwise, the next tragedy is only a matter of time. The question is: how many more lives need to be lost before action is taken?