Newborn baby found alive in Attock garbage dump

ATTOCK - A newborn baby boy was found alive in a garbage dump in the Dhurnal area of Attock on Saturday morning. According to sources of Rescue 1122 and police, the infant, wrapped in a white cloth, was spotted by passersby at a dumpster near a street corner. Police and rescue teams rushed to the scene and transported the baby to the tehsil headquarters hospital for treatment. According to rescue officials, the baby boy was only a few hours old. Authorities suspect that the baby’s mother attempted to abandon him to conceal her pregnancy. A case has been registered against the unknown woman, and an investigation is underway.