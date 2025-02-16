Newborn recovered from garbage dump in Fatehjang

ATTOCK - A newborn baby was recovered from a garbage dump in the limits of Fatehjang police station. Police have registered an FIR and are investigating. As per details, Rescue 1122 Fatehjang received a call that a newborn baby was lying unattended in a garbage dump in village Dhurnal.

Rescue 1122 team which scrambled to the site, rescued the newborn baby alive and in the presence of police, shifted him to THQ Hospital Fatehjang. Police on the information of Tahir Iqbal (who first saw the baby weeping in the garbage dump) have registered an FIR and are on the hunt to arrest the culprits.